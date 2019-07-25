Board of trustees approves resolution seeking alcohol sales permit for athletic facilities

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

App State’s Board of Trustees has approved a resolution allowing the university to seek permits to sell alcohol at athletics facilities, according to a release from the school.

The motion approves the university “to seek issuance of any permits required by the North Carolina Alcohol Beverage Control Commission to be issued to or on behalf of Appalachian State University for use by Appalachian to allow the sale of alcoholic beverages at all of Appalachian’s athletic stadiums, facilities and arenas.”

The motion was brought forward by the chair of the athletics committee Mark Ricks.

“I appreciate the due diligence on the part of our trustees and university staff to ensure we can meet the needs of our university, continue to positively contribute to the local economy and enhance the already outstanding Mountaineer fan experience,” Chancellor Sheri Everts said according to the release.

The permit approval included Kidd Brewer Stadium, Varsity Gym, Jim & Bettie Smith Stadium, Sywassink/Lloyd Family Stadium, Holmes Convocation Center, Appalachian 105 and the Brandon & Erica M. Adcock Field.

“Universities across the country have seen both a decrease in alcohol-related incidents and an enhanced fan experience when they provide a controlled environment for alcohol sales,” Director of Athletics Doug Gillin said according to the release.

Gillin said game staff will partner with Campus Dining, App State police, local law enforcement and other groups to provide “a safe and positive environment for everyone in attendance.”

North Carolina House Bill 389 allows public universities to sell beer and wine at athletics facilities. The bill was signed into law by Governor Roy Cooper in June.

The board also approved the demolition of Justice Residence Hall, which will take place in the summer 2020.

This is a developing story and will be updated.