College of Fine and Applied Arts dean steps down

FDean of the College of Fine and Applied Arts Phyllis Kloda has stepped down and will return to the faculty in the Art Department, effective Aug. 1.

Kloda became dean of the College of Fine and Applied Arts in July 2016.

The interim dean for the College of Fine and Applied Arts will be named in the coming days.

“I thank Phyllis for her significant contributions to Appalachian and welcome her back to the faculty,” Provost Darrell Kruger said in a statement. “We are a better institution because of her service as dean and I look forward to our continued collaboration.”

Kloda previously worked at The College at Brockport, New York, Ohio Wesleyan University and the University of Wyoming.

She earned her B.S. in studio art from Nazareth College in Rochester, New York and her M.F.A. from Ohio University.

Kloda spent 10 years of her career as a graphics editor for newspapers.

This is a developing story.