Move-in day photo gallery
University Housing workers and move-in volunteers were hard at work around Justice and Coltrane Halls to efficiently help students unload their stuff and move into their dorm rooms.
Brendan Hoekstra
Brendan Hoekstra, Photo EditorAugust 16, 2019|164 ViewsFiled under Campus, News, Top Stories
One Response to “Move-in day photo gallery”
Great shots!! (-:
