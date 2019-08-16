Move-in day photo gallery

University Housing workers and move-in volunteers were hard at work around Justice and Coltrane Halls to efficiently help students unload their stuff and move into their dorm rooms.
Move-in day photo gallery

University Housing workers and move-in volunteers were hard at work around Justice and Coltrane Halls to efficiently help students unload their stuff and move into their dorm rooms.

Brendan Hoekstra, Photo Editor
August 16, 2019|164 Views
Filed under Campus, News, Top Stories

Gallery|11 Photos
Student affairs and administration major Rashaun Robinson is a first year graduate student as well as a volunteer for ACT. Robinson enthusiastically helped sell rugs for the Carpet Pre-Sale during move-in on Friday.