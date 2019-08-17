University Housing, ROTC, and parents work together on move-in day

University Housing workers and move-in volunteers were hard at work around Justice and Coltrane Halls to efficiently help students unload their stuff and move into their dorm rooms.

University Housing workers and move-in volunteers were hard at work around Justice and Coltrane Halls to efficiently help students unload their stuff and move into their dorm rooms.

University Housing workers and move-in volunteers were hard at work around Justice and Coltrane Halls to efficiently help students unload their stuff and move into their dorm rooms.

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Email This Story Send email to this address Enter Your Name Add a comment here Verification Send Email Cancel

Parents Letting Go

Move-in day can be hectic for college students across the country, but this year, despite construction across campus, many felt App State’s move in day went smoothly.

“There were a lot of volunteers, friendly people to direct us,” Dan Davidson, freshman journalism major, said.

The Parent and Family Association volunteered to help students during move-in day.

Anna Muckenfuss Anna Muckenfuss

“The university is doing a really good job of changing with the times, figuring out traffic patterns and readjusting as they need to,” Marjorie Forster, a second-year volunteer for the Parent and Family Association, said.

The Parent and Family Association aids families of students with university engagement and involvement, according to its website.

Forster and other volunteers’ responsibilities included making sure traffic flowed well, reducing back ups and helping students get their things to their dorms.

Jake Kirse, sophomore biology and exercise science double major, said construction wasn’t the largest hindrance to his move-in process.

“Getting here was a little rough, just because of all the traffic, but we got here okay,” Kirse said. “We weren’t really sure where to go; we saw all the construction going around, so they (the volunteers) were a help with that.”

Throughout the day, Rivers Street was backed up to the convocation center as cars waited to turn onto West Campus.

Behind the scenes

From the yellow T-shirts and gift bags to driving around on golf carts, move-in day can be stressful for many. Move-in day is Alicia Vest’s favorite day.

Vest is the associate director of University Housing, and she and the rest of the University Housing staff work to take care of the “little details” on a day when emotions are running high and many families are anxious about the new year and new experiences.

“We sometimes get hung up on the little details, but the overall experience for our students and families we think is positive,” Vest said.

University Housing worked closely with ROTC, App State Police, Student Affairs, Parking and Traffic and the construction companies on West Campus to ensure a smooth move-in day. The group met last week to discuss logistics and to walk through the spaces where students would move in.

This was the first year App State Police directed traffic, and they had a heavy presence on move-in day.

Johnny Brown, captain of operations for App State Police, said the first wave of students went well. To prepare, Capt. Brown said they spread coverage across campus with foot and bike patrol officers.

“We always try to strategically place officers because if you’re all on one side and you have to get over here, it’s impossible,” Brown said.

App State ROTC cadets also helped coordinate the move-in day process.

Anna Muckenfuss Anna Muckenfuss

Sophomore business management major and ROTC cadet Mason Kelleigh said he did not think construction added much strain to the move-in operation.

“It’s more something parents have to drive around,” Kelleigh said. “They seem more interested in what’s being built and they want to know what’s happening on the campus that they’re sending their kids to.”

Brenda Stoves, a High Point native moving in her granddaughter, said her first campus visit was enjoyable thanks to the ROTC cadets and volunteers that directed traffic and carried belongings.

“When you’re in the car coming in, it doesn’t look like everyone knows what’s going on, but on this side, you see all the different departments of the university working together, making everything happen. Joseph Scott, junior criminal justice major and App State Police officer, said. “It’s nice to see.”

Volunteers trekked across campus in yellow T-shirts lugging boxes and bedding for incoming students Friday.

“Communication is key. We have us, ROTC, and the police department, but the most important people are the volunteers. They keep it all moving,” said property security officer for App State Parking and Transportation Perry Turpin.

Tim Skeels moved his daughter in early to Hoey Hall Thursday so he could do his part to help on move-in day. He said he knows the construction on West Campus is a necessary evil.

“I prefer my daughter’s view than the view of the construction site, but we just got lucky there,” Skeels said.