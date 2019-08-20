College of Fine and Applied Arts under interim leadership

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Less than six months after she was named communication department chair, Janice Pope is taking on her next leadership role.

Pope was promoted to interim dean of the College of Fine and Applied Arts in August after former dean Phyllis Kloda stepped down.

“I really believe in collaboration and community. The power of us all working together toward a common goal,” Pope said. “We may get there by different routes, but ultimately we are the college which students experience their education.”

The College of Fine and Applied Arts includes seven departments: applied design, sustainable technology, art, communication, military science and leadership, theatre and dance, and sustainable development.

“You’re not going to be in class all day long and take notes and take a test. You’re not going to work problems all day long and take a test. You are going to get out there and produce,” Pope said.

Pope received a bachelor’s degree in communication and sociology, a master’s degree in journalism and a Ph.D. in mass communication from the University of Alabama-Tuscaloosa. She has worked at App State since 1995. Before, Pope worked as a reporter and private communications specialist.

Scott Welsh will replace Pope as interim chair of communication. Welsh earned a bachelor’s degrees in communication and philosophy from Taylor University before receiving a master’s and Ph.D. in communication and culture from Indiana University. In 2013, he authored “The Rhetorical Surface of Democracy: How Deliberative Ideals Undermine Democratic Principles.” Pope picked Welsh as interim chair.

“I would not have asked Dr. Welsh to do this if I did not know he would do a good job,” Pope said.