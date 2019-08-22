12th Annual High Country Beer Fest to introduce rare brews

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Beer enthusiasts from all over will flock to this year’s 12th annual High Country Beer Fest for specialty brew tastings from more than 60 local and national breweries.

Breweries attending the festival will bring brews rarely found on shelves, according to the festival’s website.

“I think everyone is on the lookout for new and unique beers,” High Country Beer Fest co-creator and App State chemistry professor Brett Taubman said. “Every year, it seems to be something different that is attracting people to a vendor.”

Local food vendors, such as Hot Doggin’ It and Everybody’s Loaded Biscuits, are working to create a menu that pairs well with craft beverages, according to the festival’s website.

Each year, the App State fermentation science club teaches instructional seminars at the festival.

“In the past, we have done food pairings,” Taubman said. “However, this year, we are focusing on all fermented foods to highlight what we do in the (fermentation) program.”

The seminars will focus on fermented condiments, like vinegar and hot sauces, and pair them with hush puppies from F.A.R.M. Cafe, Taubman said.

Boone-based musicians, like Shay Martin Lovette and Naked Gods, are performing at the event, according to the festival’s website.

The High Country Beer Fest is Aug. 24 from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the High Country Fairgrounds. Volunteer groups and businesses can enter for free but must be 21 or older to volunteer, according to the festival’s website.

Tickets and more information are on the High Country Beer Fest website or at Peabody’s Wine and Beer Merchants.