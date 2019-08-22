Voter ID seminars educate Watauga County voters

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Leading up to the 2019 elections, students wonder what types of voter IDs are acceptable. The Watauga County Board of Elections plans to answer these questions well before the 2020 elections.

As part of the voter ID law, the Watauga County Board of Elections will host informational seminars about voter ID requirements for the 2020 elections.

Matthew Snyder, director of the Watauga County Board of Elections, said he wants voters to understand the requirements for photo IDs like, “what documents are acceptable and what other options they have if they don’t have a proper ID.”

The seminars will also cover other details, like how homeless people can attain IDs and which college IDs are acceptable.

App State students can use their student IDs as an accepted form of ID in the 2020 election.

“We’re one of the few universities at this that have that status, which is fantastic. So, hats off to the university for working that out,” Snyder said.

Beginning in 2021, college IDs must have an expiration date, which AppCards do not currently have.

Snyder wants students to double check their voter registration, even if they think it’s set.

He said sometimes students renew licenses and register at the DMV with their home address, which resets their registration, or sometimes students move and need to update their new mailing address.

“All the counties work together to maintain those voter registration lists and roles, meaning you can go to the state boards’ website and you can look up your name and see where you’re registered,” Snyder said.

Voters have until Oct. 11 at 5 p.m. to register to vote in the 2019 election, but Snyder said voters can also go to one-stop voting with proof of residence if they miss the deadline.

Snyder also noted that voters should keep watch over the voter ID law, as it’s still being debated.

The first seminar took place on Aug. 19. The second seminar will take place at 7 p.m. on Aug. 27 in Belk Library Room 114.