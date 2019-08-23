Letter to the Editor: Raise our Glass and Drinkwitz to Eliah

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Scott Satterfield leaving App State wasn’t surprising to many App Nation fans, but it still stung. Fans basked in the glory of three straight Sun Belt titles and an impressive 4-0 bowl record, not to mention the first Associated Press ranking in history.

When the program hired Eliah Drinkwitz as the new head coach, I was thrilled. Many fans wondered about the new coach and his resume, but I firmly believed Drinkwitz would continue App State’s multi-year reign of football superiority.

Drinkwitz was formally the offensive coordinator at NC State that saw running backs Matthew Dayes and Nyheim Hines reach 1,000 rushing yards in consecutive seasons. Former NC State quarterback Ryan Finley’s stats under Drinkwitz gives App State fans a reason for excitement with young star quarterback Zac Thomas. Finley was a third team All-ACC quarterback in 2017, and his 65% completion rate was second best in the league.

Drinkwitz proved his commitment to App State when he said, “This is a special time for App Nation, and we will work tirelessly to uphold the championship tradition” in a press conference.

Drinkwitz inherited a successful program in the Sun Belt and began expanding recruitment efforts into states outside the Southeast by recruiting quarterback David Baldwin-Griffin from California and offensive lineman Craig McFarland from Arizona. Fans should take pride in Drinkwitz’s efforts to expand the Mountaineer tradition wider than Boone.

With a team returning a majority of offensive starters and a reloaded defensive secondary, the Mountaineers have the potential to make a strong run at a fourth straight Sun Belt Conference title. With an exciting schedule, highlighted by trips to UNC-Chapel Hill and South Carolina this season could be one for the ages.

App fans, I encourage you to raise your glass and Drinkwitz to Eliah and the Mountaineers this season; it’s going to be a fun ride.

Landon Judy is a senior history education major