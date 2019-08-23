Mountaineer Safe Ride provides late-night rides for students

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

If a student does not want to walk across campus because they feel unsafe or because the weather is bad, they can call Mountaineer Safe Ride to transport them to university properties for free.

Operated by App State Police, safe ride runs between 9:45 p.m. to 2:45 a.m. every night of the week. Safe ride does not operate during university holidays and summer sessions, nor some severe weather.

Because of the large volume of students returning to campus on Sunday evenings, safe ride does not serve the Appalachian 105 freshman parking lot until 1 a.m. An AppalCart bus, N.C. 105 Lot Shuttle runs every 30 minutes from the Appalachian 105 Lot to campus.

Students who need to use safe ride can call 828-262-7433.