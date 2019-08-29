My Last Word: 8/29/19

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

With only eight seniors on this year’s roster and a first year head coach, some may think App State is due for a down year. But, the players returning bring back much of the talent that produced its championship and bowl-winning season in 2018, including Reese’s Senior Bowl watchlist members linebackers Jordan Fehr and Akeem Davis-Gaither and offensive tackle Victor Johnson.

I believe new head coach Eliah Drinkwitz will be successful, as well. His resume speaks for itself, coaching high-producing offenses at Boise State and NC State. His 2018 Wolfpack finished No. 31 in the country in total offense, averaging 33.8 points per game.

Meanwhile, App State returns 16 of its 22 starters, including 10 of 11 on offense, tying them for tenth in the country in returning production. The returning offensive players were part of a squad that averaged 37.3 points per game, good for No. 16 in the nation and 25 slots ahead of the next best Sun Belt team.

With this in mind, I think the App State football team is poised to have one of its best seasons yet. One hurdle former head coach Scott Satterfield and his past squads could not overcome was defeating a “Power Five” opponent. Drinkwitz and his team could change that with a Sept. 21 road trip to Chapel Hill to take on the Tar Heels. If the Mountaineers can break the “Power Five” curse, we’ll know this team is truly special.