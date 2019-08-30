Former Mountaineers cut by NFL teams

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Five former App State football players were released by their respective teams Friday as the deadline for the final 53 man roster looms.

Cornerback Clifton Duck, the sole junior to declare early for the NFL Draft, was released by the Chicago Bears. Duck played in four preseason games for the Bears, where he had 13 total tackles, one interception he returned 62 yards and two passes defended. He also returned four punts for seven total yards.

Defensive back Tae Hayes signed with the Jacksonville Jaguars after the NFL Draft and played in three preseason games. He had seven total tackles, one interception and four passes defended before the Jaguars released him Friday.

The New York Jets released defensive tackle MyQuon Stout, who played four preseason games and had three tackles.

Defensive back A.J. Howard, a 2018 graduate, was released by the New England Patriots after one season. Howard earned a Super Bowl ring with the Patriots after their win last season.

The Carolina Panthers released 2016 graduate Parker Collins. After no team signed him for the 2017 season, Collins signed a one year contract with the Pittsburgh Steelers for the 2018 season and was picked up by the Panthers in 2019. Parker played center for the Panthers during the preseason.

This is a developing story.