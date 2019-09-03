Sutton continues suspension, Peoples ruled out against Charlotte

Head coach Eliah Drinkwitz at the first post game press conference of his App State career after the Mountaineers beat ETSU 42-7 on Aug. 31.

Head coach Eliah Drinkwitz at the first post game press conference of his App State career after the Mountaineers beat ETSU 42-7 on Aug. 31.

It was a busy week for App State football coach Eliah Drinkwitz. After months of preparation, the first-year coach finally got to see his team take the field against ETSU on Saturday.

Drinkwitz could not have asked for a better start to his career in the High Country, as the Mountaineers cruised to a 42-7 victory over the Buccaneers. While the game favored the Mountaineers, several key players left the game due to injury.

Lineman Victor Johnson and safety Desomond Franklin may also be unavailable against the 49ers, as they both left the previous game with injuries, as well, and their return is considered on a day-to-day basis.

Drinkwitz also announced Corey Sutton is suspended for the Charlotte game for a violation of team rules. Sutton sat out game one for the same reason after being charged with marijuna possession earlier this summer.

Drinkwitz also ruled out redshirt freshman running back Camerun Peoples, who injured his right leg in the game.

Overall, Drinkwitz said the team played well on Saturday.

“I thought we played well after reviewing the film in all three phases,” Drinkwitz said. “There are still a lot of things we’ve got to get better at, but overall, I thought our effort was there.”

Drinkwitz also had good words to say about senior defensive lineman E.J. Scott, who started his first career game and posted two tackles for loss and was also the App State defensive player of the week.

“He had an outstanding game. That’s why he’s earned a scholarship.” Drinkwitz said. “That’s the type of player he needs to be, day in and day out.”

The Mountaineers play host to Charlotte on Saturday, Sept. 7 in a rematch of a game they won 45-9 in the previous season.