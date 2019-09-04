App State running back Camerun Peoples out for season with torn ACL

Redshirt freshman Camerun Peoples gets a carry in App State's 45-13 win over Middle Tennessee State in last year's R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl. // Photo courtesy of App State Athletics, Jonathon Aguallo

Redshirt freshman running back Camerun Peoples tore his right ACL and is out for the remainder of the football season. Peoples tore his ACL in App State’s season-opener win over East Tennessee State on Aug. 31.

“It breaks my heart to not be on the field this season, especially in this fashion,” Peoples wrote on Twitter. “But everyday I give my all to Appalachian and I will continue to do so in being a great teammate and App’s #1 fan on the sideline this year!”

Peoples sat out most of his freshman season, but played in three games and, under NCAA rules, was able to maintain his redshirt eligibility.

The Alabama native committed to App State over Illinois, Troy, Georgia State and Massachusetts according to 247sports.com. In his first year with the team, Peoples totaled 17 carries for 164 yards and two touchdowns. Peoples scored on one of the most exciting plays of the 2018 season when he took off for a 63-yard touchdown in the R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl.

Peoples is part of a deep Mountaineer running back group that includes junior starter and reigning Sun Belt Offensive MVP Darrynton Evans, and juniors Marcus Williams, Jr. and Daetrich Harrington. Evans and Harrington tweeted words of encouragement in response to Peoples’ post. Peoples had three carries for 23 yards against ETSU before his injury.