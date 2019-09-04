Linebackers profile: Trio of seniors lead experienced App State LB group

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

After finishing the 2018 football season with the No. 5 defense in yards-against in the country, App State seeks to pick up right where it left off. With three of four starters returning, the linebacker position should not miss a beat.

While the Mountaineers will have to manage the graduation of inside linebacker Anthony Flory, who piled up 95 total tackles during his senior year, a majority of the linebackers return. Former Duke defensive coordinator and 33-year college football coaching veteran Ted Roof is now the defensive coordinator in Boone and coaches the inside linebackers. Former App State linebacker D.J. Smith is in charge of the outside linebackers.

“It’s a new scheme, but with the football IQ that our guys have, and the front seven on the back end, it makes the transition pretty easy,” Smith told AppStateSports.com.

The linebacking corps is led by three standout seniors, Jordan Fehr, Akeem Davis-Gaither and Noel Cook. Fehr was voted one of three permanent captains by his teammates prior to the season. The trio recorded a combined 266 tackles last season and were three of the top four on the team in total tackles.

“Playing with Akeem and Noel last year is big, so coming back, we have that leadership experience both inside and outside, especially for the younger talent that we have, and we have a lot of it,” Fehr said, according to AppStateSports.com.

Junior linebacker Tim Frizzell will aid the seniors during their 2019 campaign as he is positioned to have a breakout year after solid freshman and sophomore seasons.

The veterans also have a plethora of young talent joining them on the field at the linebacker position. Logan Doublin, Trey Cobb, Tyler Bird, Nick Hampton and D’Marco Jackson make up the deep and talented sophomore class, while freshmen Brendan Harrington, Jourdan Heilig and KeSean Brown have the talent to contribute immediately.

Sophomores Jackson and Doublin will likely get the most opportunity out of their class after a combined 50 tackles last season.

While the linebacker position is led by a star-studded senior class, the main strength of the position may be found in the depth.