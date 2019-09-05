Rape reported at Gardner Hall, police say no ongoing threat to campus

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

A rape was reported to App State Police on Sept. 2.



The assault took place at Gardner Residence Hall between the hours of 11 p.m. on Aug. 31 and 8 a.m. on Sept. 1, according to the App State Police Crime Log.



Andy Stephenson, App State chief of police and director of public safety, said the investigation is active and no details are being released at this time.



“There is no ongoing threat to the campus community related to this incident,” Stephenson wrote in an email.

This is a developing story.

Correction: An earlier version of the headline stated that there was no threat to campus. The headline was clarified to state there is no ongoing threat.