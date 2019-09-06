Running backs profile: 2018 Sun Belt MVP Evans leads talented group of running backs

Junior running back Darrynton Evans prepares to take a handoff from junior quarterback Zac Thomas in App State's 42-7 win over East Tennessee State on Aug. 31.

The boys are back and as lethal as ever. The App State running back corps is made up of juniors Darrynton Evans, Marcus Williams Jr., sophomore Daetrich Harrington, and redshirt freshman Camerun Peoples.

The group is led by Evans, who was the 2018 Sun Belt MVP. Don’t blink when Evans is on the field; he had six carries of at least 50 yards last season. Evans averaged 6.6 yards per carry last season and finished the year with 1,187 rushing yards and seven rushing touchdowns. Evans was also named to the 2019 Sun Belt Preseason All-Conference team.

Williams Jr. is no joke either. The Rocky Mount native rushed for over 500 yards in both his freshman and sophomore year. Williams has glue for hands; he can catch the ball out of the backfield and make the most of it. A season ago against Gardner-Webb, he totaled five catches for 84 yards, including a 27-yard touchdown reception. In the Sun Belt Championship game against Louisiana, Williams Jr. helped wrapped things up with a 34-yard reception.

Harrington is set to bounce back from a short season in 2018 after tearing his ACL.

In three games played, Camerun Peoples averaged 9.6 yards a carry and 54.7 per game. He rounds out a talented running back group.