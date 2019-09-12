App State increased student body by 172 students

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

App State welcomed 19,280 students to campus this fall semester, an increase of 172 total students from 19,108 last year.

In her newsletter to campus, Chancellor Sheri Everts wrote the first-to second-year retention is at 87.8% and, among underrepresented students, Everts wrote the retention rate is 87.2%.

App State defines underrepresented students as those who “who self-identify as Hispanic of any race; American Indian or Alaska Native; Black or African American; Asian; Native Hawaiian or other Pacific Islander, Two or more races; or are Nonresident Alien.” The percentage comes from the total number of students who report their racial or ethnic identities, according to App State.

“These figures reflect both our commitment to admitting students who are poised to thrive at Appalachian and our dedication to providing resources that help students succeed once they are here,” Everts wrote.

Underrepresented student enrollment increased 1.2% to 17.4% of the total student body population.

This story was updated to include App State’s definition of what “underrepresented” means for App State’s census data. This is a developing story.