Wide receiver Corey Sutton active vs. UNC

In his weekly Monday press conference, App State head football coach Eliah Drinkwitz confirmed that junior wide receiver Corey Sutton will return from suspension and play against UNC in Chapel Hill on Sept. 21.

Sutton was suspended for App State’s first two games for a violation of team rules, stemming from a marijuana possession charge in July. Last year, Sutton led the Mountaineers with 44 receptions, 773 receiving yards and 10 receiving touchdowns. Sutton was also junior quarterback Zac Thomas’s top target last season.

Drinkwitz said he and his team have finished up their bye week and are fully focused on the matchup with UNC.

“Had a great bye week, felt like our guys did a great job of focusing on improving in a lot of different areas,” Drinkwitz said. “Excited for the challenge this week. Obviously, we’re playing a very strong ACC opponent.”

Drinkwitz understands the importance of an in-state, ACC matchup, but he knows that to get the result they want, the Mountaineers must treat every game the same way.

“This is a great game for us as far as a program, an opportunity to play an ACC opponent at their place so obviously, that’s a lot of fun, but at the end of the day it’s one of 12 opportunities to play the game,” Drinkwitz said. “For our team, our mindset (is that) every day is as important as the next day, and every game is as important as the next game.”

The Mountaineers are taking on the Tar Heels for the second time in program history. The two teams met in 1940, and North Carolina came away with a 56-6 win.

App State will look to even the all-time series on Saturday, Sept. 21 at Kenan Memorial Stadium.