UNC Game Day Photo Gallery
September 23, 2019
The Mountaineers defeated UNC Chapel Hill in a nail-biter on Saturday with a final score of 34-31. Senior linebacker Akeem Davis-Gaither blocked a field goal attempt in the final seconds of the fourth quarter to hold onto their 3-point lead. The victory over the Tar Heels marked the first time App State has won against a Power Five team since 2007 against No. 5 Michigan.
