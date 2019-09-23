UNC Game Day Photo Gallery

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Gallery | 10 Photos Lynette Files Junior quarterback Zac Thomas waits in the pocket in App State's 34-31 win over the Tar Heels in Chapel Hill.

The Mountaineers defeated UNC Chapel Hill in a nail-biter on Saturday with a final score of 34-31. Senior linebacker Akeem Davis-Gaither blocked a field goal attempt in the final seconds of the fourth quarter to hold onto their 3-point lead. The victory over the Tar Heels marked the first time App State has won against a Power Five team since 2007 against No. 5 Michigan.