UNC Game Day Photo Gallery

Lynette Files, Staff Photographer
September 23, 2019|122 Views

Junior+quarterback+Zac+Thomas+waits+in+the+pocket+in+App+State%27s+34-31+win+over+the+Tar+Heels+in+Chapel+Hill.
Gallery|10 Photos
Lynette Files
Junior quarterback Zac Thomas waits in the pocket in App State's 34-31 win over the Tar Heels in Chapel Hill.

The Mountaineers defeated UNC Chapel Hill in a nail-biter on Saturday with a final score of 34-31. Senior linebacker Akeem Davis-Gaither blocked a field goal attempt in the final seconds of the fourth quarter to hold onto their 3-point lead. The victory over the Tar Heels marked the first time App State has won against a Power Five team since 2007 against No. 5 Michigan.