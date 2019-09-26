Homecoming Blood Drive collects over 1,000 pints of blood

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Over the past 13 years, App State has housed the Homecoming Blood Drive with the intent to help thousands of people. This year’s drive took place Tuesday, collecting 1,074 pints of blood.

Collection technicians aid the blood donors and ensure blood is taken correctly.

“This is the fourth year I have been a collection tech for the blood drive. My experience here at Appalachian has been wonderful, the people are always so kind and helpful,” said collection technician Anna Blackburn.

Blackburn said that though taking blood all day can be tiring, it is worth it after all is finished.

“Although everyone is super tired by the end of the day, nothing can compare to the rewarding feeling of hearing just how much blood was collected; the feeling is like nothing else.” Balckburn said.

Volunteers also helped ensure the day ran smoothly by directing donors and making sure they were comfortable.

“This is my first time volunteering with the American Red Cross, and I enjoyed being apart of such an impactful event,” Freshman apparel design and merchandising major Jo’Keah McLean wrote in an email. “I have seen the impact that the donations can make, especially within my family.”

Throughout the day, volunteers and technicians interacted with hundreds of people, from walk-ins to registered donors.

“My favorite experience from today was being able to see just how many were people coming in. Not only were people who signed up there, but a large number of walk-ins arrived too; people who didn’t even know about the event were willing to take time out their pre-planned day to donate. I think that showcases just how powerful donating can be,” McLean wrote in an email.