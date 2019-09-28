App State vs Coastal Carolina under weather delay

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

5:36 UPDATE: Another lightning strike was reported in the area. The earliest the game can resume is 6:03 if there is not another strike within 8 miles.

5:22 p.m. UPDATE: A group will meet at 5:35 to decide the next steps of the weather delay.

The App State versus Coastal Carolina football game is currently under a delay due to extreme weather in the area.

The 30-minute delay resets after every lightning strike within 8 miles. The Mountaineers lead 14-7 with 1:39 left in the first quarter.

Junior quarterback Zac Thomas is 9-11 for 126 yards and one touchdown. Redshirt junior running back Darrynton Evans has 13 yards and one touchdown.

This is App State’s Sun Belt Conference opener.