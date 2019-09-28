Luke Combs to perform at The Rock May 2

Country music star and former App State student Luke Combs will perform at The Rock on May 2.

Doors will open at 5 p.m. and the concert will start at 6:30 p.m. at Kidd Brewer Stadium.

A limited number of tickets will go on sale for students on Sept. 29 for $33.33.

Tickets can be purchased at the Holmes Convocation Center after the App State volleyball versus Georgia Southern game at 12:30 p.m. Doors open at 11:30 a.m. and students must enter through the Southwest entrance of Holmes Convocation Center.

Students will be able to purchase up to two tickets each and will have to show student ID at the concert if a student ticket was purchased.

Details on public ticket sales have not yet been released.