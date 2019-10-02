My Last Word: Volleyball’s new season starts now

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

The App State volleyball team had a rocky start to the season, posting a 4-9 record in its first 13 matches. It’s seen some tough competition, such as Duke, Maryland and nationally ranked Arizona. During this rough stretch, head coach Matt Ginipro said the team had opportunities to win, but it’s just not capitalizing frequently enough.

This past weekend, the Mountaineers opened up Sun Belt Conference play with a win against the Georgia State Panthers, three sets to one.

Next, they knocked off Georgia Southern to open their conference slate 2-0.

The new volleyball season starts now. Forget the 4-9 non-conference record. The team is now 2-0 in the Sun Belt. It can still finish the season strong by playing well in the Sun Belt; winning the conference is a huge key for making the NCAA Tournament in volleyball. All signs point to the Mountaineers having a strong conference season: they have players ranked in the top three in the Sun Belt in five of six major statistical categories, including sophomore libero Grace Kinsch’s league-best 1.50 service ace average. If they can keep up this strong Sun Belt play, 2019 success wide open.