Liam Brown: Mystical Fashion

Magical stories and wizardry are often found in fairytales, folklore and on the streets of Boone. Liam Brown took the form of the wizard of Boone last year, after going through a spiritual journey and realizing his true self.

Before Brown became a wizard, he dressed up as multiple characters, such as Batman and Harry Potter.

“The transition from Harry Potter to the wizard of Boone was kind of like graduating from Hogwarts and putting away the wand and getting a staff,” Brown said.

“ “As I overcame different things in life, I expressed my art through dressing up, and that eventually led me to a clear goal. Like, here’s something bigger than me that I’m good at.”” — Liam Brown

Inspired by wizards like Gandalf from “The Lord of the Rings” and Radagast from “The Hobbit”, Brown carries around a staff he calls “Beef,” symbolizing strength and integrity.

Brown’s staff is decorated with crystals, carved Nordic symbols and a fake cat eye. The Nordic symbols burned into the staff represent wealth, ambition, success and creativity. His handmade hat has symbolic pieces on it, such as a bird’s nest inspired by the wizard, Radagast, pins of the Cheshire Cat and Grateful Dead, and bells attached to dream catchers.

“Originally, I started (making) this hat back in February. All I really had were these two little pine branches, and as we went into springtime, I started adding flowers. But, now that we’re going into fall, I’m adding some leaves around the back,” Brown said.

He found his orange geometric patterned blazer and his dark paisley button-down at local thrift stores. He tops off his look with an opalite moonstone necklace, an elven brooch from “The Lord of the Rings” and a Gandalf pin.

Brown said his daily attire evolved as he became a wizard. His outfit is different from when he dressed up as characters because it’s more symbolic of who he is now.

“As I overcame different things in life, I expressed my art through dressing up, and that eventually led me to a clear goal. Like, here’s something bigger than me that I’m good at. So, I took on the form of the wizard of Boone, and I started sharing what I’ve been learning on my path,” Brown said.

Brown said wizards do not have to know how to use magic, they just have to acknowledge it exists. Brown shares his wisdom wherever he goes and has self-published a book based on his experiences in Boone.

“What started as just my journal that I’ve been using throughout my spiritual endeavors, it became something that everybody else started chiming in on. I took the book around and asked (people) to teach me the most important thing the universe has taught them.”

Brown photocopied each response and created his book, “The Wizard of Boone’s Book of Magick: A Psychedelic Field Guide to the Art of Living.”

Brown said the history, folklore and community in the mountains helped form the book and his attire.

The wizard of Boone can be found at local concerts, parties, and the forest as he shows his wisdom and influencing the magic in Boone.