Pedaling with purpose: new cycle studio creates welcoming workout atmosphere

The low lighting in Revolution Boone’s cycle studio gets even darker as the music’s tempo speeds up and the class instructor on the front podium tells participants to pick up their pace to a sprint.

Midway through the sprint, Hannah Eddins instructs participants to raise their right hand, as if swearing an oath, and instructs them to place that hand on the resistance knob and turn it up.

Eddins is an instructor at Revolution Boone, Boone’s first indoor cycle studio, and a junior advertising major.

As Eddins instructs the cyclists in her class, she encourages them by name to push through the workout.

“Teaching here is great (with) having the lights and the music and the surround sound. It’s definitely a community here, and working with Greyson is awesome,” Eddins said.

On Sept. 23, owner Greyson Summey opened the cycle studio with the slogan, “Pedal with purpose.”

Each month, a portion of the studio’s profits are donated to a different nonprofit organizations in Boone.

Summey said there is a suggestion jar in the studio lobby for people to submit local nonprofits “near and dear to their hearts” for the next months’ consideration.

Summey said she hopes her business will eventually grow in profitability so that contributions can be made to two nonprofits each month.

Before opening Revolution Boone, Summey had to learn how to develop an app for clients to schedule cycle classes.

“I had to become an Apple developer,” Summey said. “I mean, I am a teacher, and I just raised some kids. I am not an Apple developer. I had to interview with Apple (and) they had to vet me. I had to get this global number, so my app is available in the Republic of Korea and Germany.”

Summey is a former middle school math teacher and taught in Philadelphia for 10 years.

“Throughout my teaching career, fitness was always a side gig. I started teaching group fitness so (my husband) and I could get free gym memberships because we couldn’t even afford gym memberships. It was always a side dream,” Summey said.

After she stopped teaching, Summey was a full-time parent for 10 years.

“I was just not done with the (work) world yet. I was ready to go back to work in some capacity, I just didn’t know what, and then it was this. So, that’s where Revolution Boone came from,” Summey said.

Revolution Boone features stationary bikes without metrics, which are numbers that tell cyclists how fast they are pedaling and how high their bike’s resistance is.

“Some spin studios have screens on the bike, and you adjust your metrics. You see how fast you’re going and how much power you’re using. I feel like, sometimes, those can be a little distracting, and you can end up comparing yourself (to others),” Summey said.

Summey said gym intimidation is a main reason why people don’t feel comfortable working out in public places.

“I just want this to be for everyone. Inviting, friendly and comfortable, because being uncomfortable is hard. That’s my vision,” Summey said.

Revolution Boone offers classes as early as 6 a.m and as late as 6:30 p.m., depending on the day.

People can register online at Revolution Boone’s website, or through the Revolution Boone app.