Women’s Center and UNICEF club march for sexual and domestic violence awareness

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Email This Story Send email to this address Enter Your Name Add a comment here Verification Send Email Cancel

On Tuesday, protesters marched in silence on Sanford Mall, with a vision to end the prolonged history of domestic and interpersonal violence.

With the support of the Women’s Center, Yelisa Leiva, president of the App State United Nations International Children’s Emergency Fund Club, was inspired to take action against limited education on the issue of domestic abuse through organizing a domestic and interpersonal violence awareness march.

“The idea of the event as a whole is to center on three things: empathy, recovery and community,” Leiva said.

The event hosted speakers, spoken word acts, performances by One Acchord, a sign making station, free refreshments and raffles.

“Sometimes, people’s home life is their biggest attacker,” said Melanie Turner, graduate assistant for the Women’s Center.

According to the National Domestic Violence Hotline, 40% of child abuse is reported from home.

“While relationship violence is highly talked about and has been for a long time, family and home life and child violence is much less talked about,” Turner said.

UNICEF is an international organization that focuses on children’s rights abroad.

“The issues of domestic violence affect children everyday, so we thought this would be a great opportunity to help,” Leiva said.

According to the CDC, one in seven children suffer from child abuse every year, which inspired the event’s central focus on children. However, the event brought awareness to interpersonal violence, which is “still relevant and important to highlight,” Leiva said.

Turner said the organization of the event was a strenuous task, but it was all worth it.

The event hosted speakers Kyra Patel, adviser of the Red Flag Campaign, Lillian Abernathy, who has studied child abuse, and OASIS interns Abby Moran and Benton Ashe.

After the march, there was an open house in Plemmons Student Union where the Women’s Center, LGBTQ Center and the Multicultural Center had contact tables set up to share their resources.