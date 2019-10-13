BREAKING: App State ranked in AP Top 25 for second time in school history
October 13, 2019
The Associated Press has ranked the App State football team in the AP Top 25 Poll for the second time in school history.
Fresh off their 17-7 win over Louisiana-Lafayette Oct. 9, the Mountaineers (5-0, 2-0 Sun Belt) earned 148 votes, good for No. 24 in the poll.
The No. 24 ranking is the highest in App State and Sun Belt history.
The Coaches Poll, distributed by USA Today, has ranked App State No. 24 for the first time in school history.
Last year, the Mountaineers were ranked for the first time in school history at No. 25 when they were 5-1 with notable wins over Arkansas State and Louisiana, and a notable overtime loss at Penn State in week one. They were ranked for one week and dropped out of the poll after losing their next game at Georgia Southern.
ESPN’s college football power rankings has the Mountaineers at No. 25.
The Mountaineers return to action on Oct. 19 against the UL Monroe Warhawks. The game starts at 3:30 p.m. at Kidd Brewer Stadium.
I remember App State being ranked in the top 25 after its historic upset win over Michigan in 2008. Despite being in FCS at the time, the rules were changed allowing FCS to be eligible. This was named the Appalachian Rule.
App wasn’t ranked in 2008. We beat Michigan in 07 and didn’t get in the top 25. We were the first FCS school to RECIVE votes in the poll, but we were unofficially ranked 33rd, well outside the top 25.
App State didn’t get ranked after that win, but they did get votes and the rull was changed to allow FCS teams to get votes
App state is tie real deal
We were not ranked in the Top 25 after beating Mich in 2007 (not 2008).
got to keep playing hard !!!!!!!
Keep climbing! Stay in the polls the rest of the season! No let down!!!
App State is growing within the football rankings–keep up the good work!! So proud to be a graduate from ASU!
