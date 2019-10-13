BREAKING: App State ranked in AP Top 25 for second time in school history

The Associated Press has ranked the App State football team in the AP Top 25 Poll for the second time in school history.

Fresh off their 17-7 win over Louisiana-Lafayette Oct. 9, the Mountaineers (5-0, 2-0 Sun Belt) earned 148 votes, good for No. 24 in the poll.

The No. 24 ranking is the highest in App State and Sun Belt history.

The Coaches Poll, distributed by USA Today, has ranked App State No. 24 for the first time in school history.

Last year, the Mountaineers were ranked for the first time in school history at No. 25 when they were 5-1 with notable wins over Arkansas State and Louisiana, and a notable overtime loss at Penn State in week one. They were ranked for one week and dropped out of the poll after losing their next game at Georgia Southern.



ESPN’s college football power rankings has the Mountaineers at No. 25.

The Mountaineers return to action on Oct. 19 against the UL Monroe Warhawks. The game starts at 3:30 p.m. at Kidd Brewer Stadium.