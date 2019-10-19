Running back Daetrich Harrington out for season with left foot injury

Redshirt shophomore Daetrich Harrington rushes against Coastal Carolina. Harrington suffered a left foot injury against Louisiana on Oct. 9 and has been ruled out for the rest of the regular season.

Redshirt shophomore Daetrich Harrington rushes against Coastal Carolina. Harrington suffered a left foot injury against Louisiana on Oct. 9 and has been ruled out for the rest of the regular season.

Redshirt shophomore Daetrich Harrington rushes against Coastal Carolina. Harrington suffered a left foot injury against Louisiana on Oct. 9 and has been ruled out for the rest of the regular season.

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Email This Story Send email to this address Enter Your Name Add a comment here Verification Send Email Cancel

App State redshirt sophomore running back Daetrich Harrington is out for at least the rest of the regular season due to a left foot injury.

This is the second potential season-ending injury to afflict the App State running backs group. Redshirt freshman Camerun Peoples suffered a torn ACL in the season-opener against East Tennessee State on Aug. 31.

Harrington broke the news in an Instagram post on Tuesday night and head coach Eliah Drinkwitz confirmed it on Wednesday.

“Know God Makes No Mistake. No Matter What My Faith and Trust Is in You. Bigger, Stronger, Faster and Hungry… 2020, We Taking Off. Minor Setback, Major Comeback,” Harrington wrote on Instagram.

Harrington missed all but two games of last year’s schedule due to a torn ACL suffered in spring practice.

Through App State’s first five games, Harrington was behind starter Darrynton Evans. Harrington totaled 178 yards and a touchdown on 33 carries on the year before he was injured against Louisiana on Oct. 9.

“We were hoping for the best, but after Monday’s diagnosis, we went ahead and had surgery,” Drinkwitz said. “Hopefully we’ll get him back for a bowl game, should we make one.”