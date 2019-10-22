My Last Word: App State football runs NC

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

App State is the best football team in North Carolina.

There. I said it.

Now sitting at an undefeated 6-0 record and ranked No. 21 in the nation, the Mountaineers are one of two teams in the state ranked in the AP Top 25.

They’re the only undefeated team in North Carolina, and one of only 10 undefeated teams left in the nation. The only other ranked in-state team, Wake Forest, scored 10 fewer points at home against the two programs’ only common opponent, North Carolina, which App State beat on the road.

The Mountaineers are among the top 18 teams in the country in rushing offense and the top seven in scoring offense; the only North Carolina team to do either.

Senior running back Darrynton Evans has the seventh most rushing touchdowns in the nation. No other player from a North Carolina school is ranked in the top 50.

I’m sure the Mountaineers will still receive disrespect around the country for all the normal reasons. But, they’ll just keep winning. The statistics show that.