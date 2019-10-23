Build Yosef Up

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

App State organizations face off during Lip Sync finals

Hard hats, flannel shirts and neon construction vests were in abundance on the Schaefer Center stage for the Homecoming Lip Sync final competition on Oct. 17.

Ten student organizations performed construction-themed lip sync routines after earning their spot in the finals at the preliminary round on Oct. 8.

Junior political science major Ivasun Carter competed on behalf of International Appalachian.

“I was really nervous to do it at first, but I’m really glad that I did because I really enjoyed myself. Even though it was really nerve wracking, I loved it, and I would do it again,” Carter said.

Although they did not place, International Appalachian garnered cheers and applause from the audience for their routine that included Shakira’s “Hips Don’t Lie” and USA for Africa’s “We are the World.”

Junior social work major Kasie White is not a member of any organization that competed, but supported her friends in International Appalachian and Appalachian Student Ambassadors.

“I had a fabulous time. My favorite performance was for sure the ambassadors,” White said.

The Student Ambassadors’ routine, which incorporated the song made famous by the app TikTok, “The Git Up” by Blanco Brown, and the associated dance, earned responses from the audience.

Alpha Omicron Pi and Lambda Chi Alpha performed a routine inspired by the children’s television show “Bob the Builder.”

Sophomore public health major and AOPi member Montgomery Hedgecock was front and center throughout her organization’s performance.

“After weeks of practicing and putting a lot of work into the routine, it was really rewarding to be in the final competition. Performing tonight was a lot of fun, and the crowd made it even better. Lip sync is seriously one of my favorite events of the year,” Hedgecock said.

Sigma Kappa and Phi Sigma Kappa won first place with a routine inspired by the HGTV show “Fixer Upper.” Appalachian Educators placed second and Kappa Delta and Sigma Nu placed third.

Local music and food light up Apptoberfest

Along with various activities including inflatables and a ferris wheel, a live band of App State alumni played music for the homecoming crowd during Apptoberfest on Oct. 18 in Peacock Parking Lot.

Arson Daily, a band of App State alumni, played through the chilly night for the festival crowd of current students and alumni.

“The university sent us an invitation, and we were like, ‘Absolutely.’ It’s really nice being back in Boone, very nostalgic,” said Zach Dunham, Arson Daily’s lead singer.

The set list included unreleased songs from their upcoming album and a handful of covers, like “Rocketman” by Elton John and “Helter Skelter” by The Beatles.

In addition to energetic music, there were also a variety of food trucks, like Betty’s Biscuits and Blue Deer Cookies. Younger audiences also enjoyed cornhole, inflatable bounce houses and hula hooping. A beer garden was open for those 21 and older.

“This is all really a culmination of what we did last year, but bigger and better,” Becky Acton, assistant director of Campus Activities said.

“This event is awesome because a lot of students, families and alumni can come around and have a good time while they get excited for the game,” Elizabeth Serrano, junior political science major said.

After attendees rode a ferris wheel and sampled food trucks, a fireworks show and more live music ended the night.

“I think it went very well. There was a lot of student involvement in this, and it was just a great time for anyone of all ages. That’s our mission statement. We try to provide inclusive events to make this feel like a home for everyone,” said Emory Sprouse, sophomore psychology major and Appalachian Popular Programming Society member who attended the event.

Boone community strips down and gives back in Nearly Naked Mile

Clothed in body paint and not much else, runners lined up to participate in App State’s fifth annual Nearly Naked Mile during the Homecoming Kickoff Oct. 16 on Sanford Mall.

Runners were required to donate two articles of winter clothing and recommended to wear as little clothing as possible.

“The run is supposed to show the importance of how the runners might be cold during this five minute run, but people in the community are this cold all the time,” said Holly Young, a sophomore Student Ambassador working at the event.

The donated winter clothing was given to Hospitality House for people in the community who cannot afford jackets, scarves and other warm clothes.

“It gives me a perspective of what people actually experience,” said Katherine Powell, a senior exercise science major running at the event.

The event has become a favorite of the App State community.

“I get really excited about this event. It’s one of my favorites,” said Caleb Edkins, a senior Student Ambassador running in the event.

Edkins said it is tradition for the Appalachian Student Ambassadors to work the event until their last year when they run in the race.

“A lot of people came this year, which is cool seeing the purpose of what people are running for,” Young said.

App State organizations show off school spirit during homecoming parade

King Street’s atmosphere turned into an uproar of school spirit as the homecoming parade made its way down the street for a 45-minute showing Oct. 18.

The parade started on West King Street and included floats, cars and walking groups representing university organizations and clubs. App State Math Club, App State Catholic Campus Ministry, Watauga Residential College and other campus groups made an appearance. The Boone Fire Department rolled down the street in its firetrucks and the Geological and Environmental Science Lab showed off their mobile science lab.

“I’ve never been to a homecoming parade before, so this is sweet to see for my last year,” said Olivia Botello, senior industrial design major.

Sororities and fraternities marched in matching shirts and drove by in packed floats while chanting “App State.” The High Country Cloggers tapped down the street, and the marching band played for the audience.

Freshman Natalie Zimmerman said she attended the parade with her friends to prepare for the homecoming football game.

Senior sustainable development major Trevor Hart was working at Our Daily Bread on King Street when he stepped outside to watch the parade.

“I don’t remember them ever having a parade this big,” Hart said.