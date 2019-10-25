University, SGA say Athletics not taking over Quinn

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

There are no plans to dedicate “Quinn Recreation Center strictly to Division 1 Athletics,” according to University Communications and the Student Government Association Director of Athletic Affairs Brenton Ervin,

“After speaking with Athletics Director Doug Gillin and Executive Associate Athletics Director Jonathan Reeder we can assure that Appalachian State University seeks to ensure that all students have the necessary space to physically express themselves,” Ervin said in a statement.

Megan Hayes, associate vice chancellor and chief communications officer also confirmed in a text message that there are no plans for athletics to take over Dwight W. Quinn Recreation Center.

Ervin met with Gillin and Reeder on Friday morning. Ervin said that conversations about renovating a portion of the facility are currently ongoing. The renovation is meant to make the space more suitable for “multipurpose activity usage.”

“They recognize Club Sports has multiple significant needs and look forward to improving the quality of this space for the use of all Appalachian students,” Ervin said.

Rumors that athletics would take over Quinn began earlier this week when employees posted on Instagram that “Athletics is attempting to take over the second-largest on-campus gym.”

A change.org petition called “#SAVEQUINN” garnered over 3,200 signatures as of 6:45 p.m. Friday night.

“I feel it would be great to have other people involved in the conversations like representatives from club sports and UREC that could possibly be affected by this,” said Ryan Karpinski, a fitness program assistant.

Ervin said more information will be available next week.

Quinn is located on Stadium Drive across from Kidd Brewer Stadium. The 48,000 square-foot facility was built in 1987 and houses a cycle studio, basketball and racquetball courts and weightlifting equipment.