Junior quarterback Zac Thomas (far right) leads App State onto the field before the 56-37 victory against Coastal Carolina on Sept. 28.

App State football vs. South Carolina on Nov. 9 will kick at 7 p.m., air on ESPN2

App State’s matchup with the South Carolina Gamecocks on Nov. 9 will be aired on ESPN2, with kickoff at 7 p.m. from Williams-Brice Stadium in Columbia.

It will be the tenth meeting between the two schools. South Carolina leads the series 8-1.

The South Carolina game will be App State’s third straight and fourth overall game on a national network.

The No. 20 Mountaineers (7-0, 4-0 Sun Belt) host rival Georgia Southern (4-3, 2-1 Sun Belt) on Oct. 31 before they take the trip to South Carolina (3-5, 2-4 SEC).

South Carolina hosts Vanderbilt this week.