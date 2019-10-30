Former App State star added to Jacksonville Jaguars active roster

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Former App State star cornerback Tae Hayes was added to the Jacksonville Jaguars’ active roster on Oct. 29.

The move came after wide receiver Marqise Lee was placed on the injured reserve. Hayes was on the Jags’ practice squad before being moved up.

Hayes played in four preseason games for the Jags and totaled 11 tackles, 4 passes defended and an interception.

The Decatur, Alabama native started in 33 games, including the last 26 of his App State career. Hayes was also a two-time all-Sun Belt selection. Hayes totaled 135 tackles, 33 passes defended, nine interceptions, 1.5 sacks and 2 blocked kicks.

In 2017, Hayes and Clifton Duck caught three interceptions a piece in a 45-31 win over New Mexico State. The six total picks set the App State record for most interceptions in a single game.

Hayes will be on the active roster for the first time when the Jaguars take on the Texans in London on Nov. 3 at 9:30 a.m.