Lavender House rings in Halloween with Spooky Soiree

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Email This Story Send email to this address Enter Your Name Add a comment here Verification Send Email Cancel

Spooky snacks, house hauntings and chilling tunes brought the Halloween spirit to the Valle Crucis Lavender House’s Spooky Soiree.

On Oct. 25, the Lavender House transformed from historic to haunted, full of spider webs and other Halloween decorations. With activities for people of all ages, the Spooky Soiree invited the community for a Halloween celebration.

Attendees wore costumes of witches, animals and TV characters as they sat by the bonfire and enjoyed the autumn style refreshments, such as apple cider and pumpkin-shaped cookies.

Ashley Wright, a Lavender House employee, organized the event to connect with community members and invite them to share the space.

“This is just a time to eat food, wear costumes and hang out,” Wright said.

The event was in collaboration with the Women’s Music Collective of Appalachia. The musical group sang a mix of murder ballads and original songs.

Women’s Music Collective of Appalachia is a group whose mission is to connect women-identified artists and empower them through music, according to its website.

“It’s a good environment to play new songs and get feedback in a constructive environment,” said Kat Chaffin of the Women’s Music Collective. “The Lavender House’s collaborative atmosphere allows for like-minded individuals to be inventive and share their love for creating.”