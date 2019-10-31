Review: Top 10 Halloween Movies

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Halloween: the time of year when the veil between worlds thins, the darkness is embraced and being scared is fun. Halloween isn’t complete without a list of scary movies to choose from, for both the meek and daring. Whether you’re starting off slowly or jumping right in, this list features a selection sure to please everyone. So, dim the lights, grab some snacks and prepare to have a wicked good time.

1. The Thing (1982) – Directed by John Carpenter

This intense sci-fi horror remake is a dark thrillride with visual effects to match. Starring Kurt Russell and Keith David, this tension-filled classic features a shapeshifting adversary that might have close friends glancing at each other with suspicion by the film’s conclusion.

2. A Nightmare On Elm Street (1984) – Directed by Wes Craven

Robert Englund delivers a terrifying performance as horror-monster icon Freddy Kruger in this film. There’s a reason this bloody nightmare burned its way into popular culture. Give the movie a watch and hope for sweet dreams, but just in case, set an alarm clock.

3. Halloween (1978) – Directed by John Carpenter

“Halloween” introduces silent killer Michael Myers and stars scream queen Jamie Lee Curtis as a teen babysitter, who is stalked by Myers in this classic slasher that went on to inspire 11 other films in the franchise.

4. The Exorcist (1973) – Directed by William Friedkin

Inspiring YouTube jump-scare videos everywhere, “The Exorcist” has frightened fans since its release. The story of a possessed young girl named Reagan and two priests battling to save her from a demon, allegedly made some viewers faint and panic upon its release. The film also inspired a television series under the same name.

5. Insidious (2011)/The Conjuring (2013)- Directed by James Wan

This might seem like cheating, but consider it a James Wan two-for-one fright special. These two tense ghost stories are sure to creep out even the most seasoned horror veterans.

6. The Return Of The Living Dead (1985) – Directed by Dan O’Bannon

If you were ever curious about where brain-eating zombies originated, then look no further. This film features a funny cast, iconic 80s theme music, stellar visual effects and a memorable zombie experience sure to excite friends gathered for a terrifyingly fun movie party.

7. Evil Dead 2 (1987) – Directed by Sam Raimi

Sam Raimi puts low-budget film icon Bruce Campbell through a lot in the Evil Dead series. Less terrifying than its predecessor, “Evil Dead 2” delivers more laughs than nightmares in this fun film about Ash and his battle against a demonic cabin in the woods. For those who don’t know, B-movies are low budget films and tend to be over the top on some level in the horror genre-just so you have an idea of what you may be stepping into when viewing this cult classic.

8. Tucker & Dale vs. Evil (2011)-Directed by Eli Craig What if the hillbillies were the heroes, and a group of college kids were the psycho killers? This movie hilariously answers that question of cultural stereotypes in a rather messy manner.

9. Ghostbusters (1984) – Directed by Ivan Reitman

A classic that defined most fans’ childhoods, “Ghostbusters” is a PG rated film that delivers laughs and a killer theme song with creative ease. So, if you’re bored on a Halloween night with nothing to watch, “Who you gonna call?”

10. Killer Klowns From Outer Space (1988) – Directed by Stephen Chiodo

Clowns are in this season with Pennywise’s return to the big screen. But, he’s not the only intergalactic killer clown known to snack on humans. This goofy horror-comedy is sure to entertain, since these clowns have a lot more to offer than some bloody red balloons.

Family-friendly picks: Hocus Pocus, Twitches, Coraline, Halloween Town, The Haunted Mansion, The Nightmare Before Christmas, Coco, Hotel Transylvania , The Addams Family and Addams Family Values, Little Shop of Horrors, Beetlejuice, Men In Black

Honorable Mentions: The Evil Dead, Get Out, The Sixth Sense, The Silence of the Lambs, Scream, Cabin in the Woods, Hush, Taking Lives, The Woman in Black, The Ring, Night of the Demons, The Grudge, Carrie, Nightcrawler, Gerald’s Game, Saw, From Dusk Till Dawn, Dolls, Final Destination, Child’s Play, Candyman, Jaws, The Witch, Creepshow, The Others, Trick or Treat, Hereditary, Psycho, An American Werewolf in London, Secret Window, The Shining, American Psycho



