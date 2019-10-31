Scholarship will be given out at App State vs. Georgia Southern halftime

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

One lucky App State student will receive a year of tuition during halftime of the App State vs. Georgia Southern football game.

A donation by Mark Ricks, a 1989 graduate, and his equestrian sanctuary, Double Wood Farms, will give one rising sophomore, junior or senior one free year of tuition and another student $2,500 toward their meal plan.

Criteria for the scholarship includes a minimum GPA of 3.0, eight or more service hours with the Appachian & the Community Together office since spring of 2018 and at the App State vs. Georgia Southern football game.

Students must also attend the Black Thursday tailgate party happening before the football game in order to be eligible.

Eligible students were notified in an email Wednesday.

The names of the two scholarship winners will be announced at the pregame concert. The two students will then play a game of Connect 4 on the field during halftime. The first place winner will receive one free year of tuition and the second place winner will receive $2,500 toward their meal plan next year.

All returning students attending the concert pregame will also be entered into a drawing for a 2020-21 academic year parking pass.