App State football drops from polls following loss to Georgia Southern
November 3, 2019
After falling to Georgia Southern 24-21 on Halloween, App State football has dropped from the AP Top 25.
The Mountaineers received five votes in the Week 11 AP poll, unofficially making them the No. 32 team in the nation.
App State also dropped from USA Today Coaches Poll and the ESPN Power Rankings.
The Mountaineers became the first Sun Belt Conference team to ever be ranked in consecutive weeks. They came in at No. 24 following a 17-7 win over Louisiana-Lafayette on Oct. 9. App State was ranked for three weeks, peaking at No. 20 heading into the Georgia Southern match up. No. 20 is the highest ranking in school and Sun Belt history.
Next up, App State will travel to Columbia, South Carolina to take on the Gamecocks. Kick off is set for 7 p.m. on Nov. 9 at Williams-Brice Stadium.
