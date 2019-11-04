Sexual assault reported to have occurred Nov. 1

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

A sexual assault was reported in East Hall on Nov. 4. The incident is reported to have occurred on Nov. 1 at 1:15 a.m. in a residence hall bathroom.

According to the App State crime alert sent at 7:09 p.m. on Nov. 4, the suspect is described as an unknown 5’11” to 6’0″ tall white male with brown hair. The student said the suspect spoke with a deep voice and possibly wore a white t-shirt.

“This is an active case and the details we are releasing right now are in the alert. We have not yet identified a suspect,” chief of App State Police Andy Stephenson wrote in a text message. “Police officers will work jointly with residence hall staff to supplement existing security measures and nighttime walk throughs of the building.”

The alert stated that the university is providing resources and support to the student and “will continue to take actions to maintain the safety and security of the campus community.”

Stephenson asks anyone

Anyone with information regarding this crime, or any other crime, is encouraged to contact the Appalachian Police Department at (828) 262-2150 or via email at police@appstate.edu. Crime tips can be reported anonymously here: http://police.appstate.edu/ crime-tip-submission-form.

Per the alert:

For information that promotes safety and aids in the prevention of similar incidents, click here: http://appcares.appstate.edu/ tips.

If you, or someone you know, has experienced interpersonal violence, you are not alone and we are here to help. Please visit ipv.appstate.edu for resources available both on and off campus.

For more information regarding the Clery Act and why you are receiving this information, click here: https://police.appstate.edu/ sites/police.appstate.edu/ files/campus-security-and- fire-safety-report-2019-.pdf

This is a developing story.