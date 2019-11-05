2019 election brings changes to Boone Town Council

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Email This Story Send email to this address Enter Your Name Add a comment here Verification Send Email Cancel

The Boone Town Council will have a new look as the unofficial results of the election have Loretta Clawson, Dustin Hicks and Virginia Roseman as the winners.

The unofficial results:

Loretta Clawson: 821 (25.02%)

Dustin Hicks: 810 (24.69%)

Virginia Roseman: 800 (24.38%)

Nancy LaPlaca: 794 (24.20%)

Write-in (Miscellaneous): 56 (1.71%)

These results are according to the North Carolina Board of Elections.

The top three candidates will be on the town council. The election results will be certified on Nov. 15

Roseman said it was a close race and that “everyone had a purpose for running,” and she looks forward to the candidates “doing the best for the community.”

She said she was pleased with student voters and enjoyed meeting many on campus.

“I’m proud of them for being active, mak(ing) sure they have a voice and get(ing) it heard,” Roseman said.

Roseman said throughout the race, “the student population and the community came together.”

Loretta Clawson, Dustin Hicks and Nancy LaPlaca could not be reached for comment.

Boone residents and App State students alike cast their last votes Tuesday.

Emma Tzotschew, a resident native to Watauga County, said while researching candidates, she noticed issues of storm water and pavement in Boone being separated from climate change. However, Tzotschew said these issues are related and must be faced.

“If we can begin to tackle those and see them (in) real time in our own community and realize that candidates that we elect in our own community need to reflect what we want our candidates to champion on the state and national stage, then that’s why you should vote,” Tzotschew said.

Laoura Boiro, freshman criminal justice major, said she voted after hearing the polling site on campus could be moved.

Caroline Edwards, a Boone resident since she was 5 years old, said she cast her first ever vote in this election to push for sustainability and solutions to food insecurity.

“I would like to see some changes around town to make it more biker friendly, and I hate to see the little garden on Howard Street go,” Edwards said in regards to The Roots Garden on Howard Street.