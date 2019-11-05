App State comeback effort falls short in 79-71 loss at Michigan

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Junior guard Justin Forrest finished with a game-high 27 points in App State basketball’s season opening 79-71 loss at Michigan. It was also head coach Dustin Kerns’ first game on the Mountaineer sideline.

The Mountaineers struggled in the first half and trailed 46-25 at halftime, before outscoring the Wolverines 46-33 in the second half.

Michigan was up by as many as 30 points in the second half before the Mountaineers stormed back and cut it to five with under a minute left to play on a three pointer by sophomore guard Adrian Delph. App State’s comeback effort included an 18-0 scoring run late in the second half.

Forrest was the only Mountaineer to reach double digits in scoring, but senior forward Isaac Johnson finished with 9 points and pulled in a team-high 7 rebounds. Freshman forward Kendall Lewis scored 9 points and picked up a pair of steals off the bench in his collegiate debut.

App State will play its home opener on Nov. 7 against D-III opponent Ferrum at 7 p.m. in the Holmes Convocation Center.