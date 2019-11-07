My Last Word: Stop scheduling Southern on short weeks

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

It’s now two years in a row that the App State football team has lost to the Georgia Southern Eagles on short week, Thursday night games, spoiling the Mountaineers’ national ranking and chance at an undefeated season.

We need to stop scheduling short week games against teams that have given us trouble in the name of getting the game on national TV. The exposure that comes along with being on ESPN turns into taunts and tweets about the program being overrated when you not only lose the game, but look totally inept while doing so.

Georgia Southern is not only App State’s main rival, it runs a triple option offense known for giving defenses trouble when they’re not used to seeing it. Scheduling that game on regular length weeks gives coaches longer to plan, players longer to prepare and keeps everyone on a regular routine, which is good for winning games.

I think I speak for most App State fans when I say that I’m tired of hearing the words “Black Thursday.” It’s Black Saturday. Always has been and always should be. Booneshine even named a beer after it. Saturdays also tend to be better attended, since fewer people work on weekends.

Thursdays just do not feel the same. Especially when those days are tainted with a loss.