Senior tight end Collin Reed celebrates the 5-point victory over his hometown team on Nov. 11

Senior tight end Collin Reed celebrates the 5-point victory over his hometown team on Nov. 11

Senior tight end Collin Reed celebrates the 5-point victory over his hometown team on Nov. 11

Mountaineers back in coaches poll, one spot out of AP Top 25

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Email This Story Send email to this address Enter Your Name Add a comment here Verification Send Email Cancel

After picking up its second win against a Power Five school this season against South Carolina, the Mountaineers are back in the Coaches Poll at No. 24 and one spot out of the AP Top 25 at unofficial No. 26 with 73 votes.

No. 25 Oklahoma State (6-3) received 77 votes.

This is the Mountaineers fourth time this season ranked in the Coaches Poll.

The Mountaineers return to action on Nov. 16 against Georgia State at 7:30 p.m. The game will be aired on ESPNU.