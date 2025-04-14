App at a glance: April 14-20

Monday, April 14
Celebrating springtime in the High Country, APPS is hosting a build-your-own terrarium activity in the Plemmons Student Union from 1-3 p.m. Located in Three Top Mountain, room 169, students and community members can unleash their green thumb and create their own ecosystem.
Tuesday, April 15
Creative Coping – Drop in Expressive Arts
The counseling and psychological service center at App State is hosting its weekly drop-in art session from 1-3 p.m. in room 137A of the student union. This activity aims to help students relax and de-stress while crafting a community around free expression.
Live from Rosen Concert Hall at 8 p.m., the Appalachian Chorale presents their spring concert titled “With Music: a Journey Through Sound and Spirit.” The concert will include various works by composers within the Hayes School of Music, as well as feature poetry and spoken word by App State professors.
Wednesday, April 16
Environmental Justice Celebration Day at FARM Cafe
Hosted by the Office of Sustainability & Energy Management, the Department of Sustainable Development and the Center for Appalachian Studies, FARM Cafe presents this collaborative learning experience. In collaboration with “Our Movement Starts Here,” community members can experience food and conversation from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Thursday, April 17
In the student union solarium, the Japanese Culture Club is hosting its 2025 Cherry Blossom Festival from 4-7 p.m. With free food, crafts and live performances, the Japanese Culture Club invites everyone to celebrate the vibrant start of springtime in the High Country.
Friday, April 18
Bike Adjustments: Bike App Clinic
University Recreation is hosting a bike repair and adjustment crash course on Sanford Mall from noon to 2 p.m. From mechanical disc brakes to canti-levers, ride your bike over to Sanford Mall to learn more about bike maintenance, safety and repair.
Saturday, April 19
UREC Whitewater River Experience
With the weather warming up, the outdoors are calling to any adventurous individual seeking a little extra vitamin D. Hosted by App State’s UREC, this excursion will provide you with food, gear and a thrilling experience from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Lily’s Snack Bar is hosting local artists to share their original art from 1-6 p.m. This free event will include various mediums of art, including prints, photographs, handmade clothing, jewelry and ceramics. All will be available for viewing or purchase.