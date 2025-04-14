The Student News Site of Appalachian State University

The Appalachian
The Appalachian
The Appalachian
App at a glance: April 14-20

Owen Marcellino, Reporter
April 14, 2025
Rian Hughes

Monday, April 14

Build-your-own terrarium 

Celebrating springtime in the High Country, APPS is hosting a build-your-own terrarium activity in the Plemmons Student Union from 1-3 p.m. Located in Three Top Mountain, room 169, students and community members can unleash their green thumb and create their own ecosystem.

 

Tuesday, April 15

Creative Coping – Drop in Expressive Arts

The counseling and psychological service center at App State is hosting its weekly drop-in art session from 1-3 p.m. in room 137A of the student union. This activity aims to help students relax and de-stress while crafting a community around free expression. 

 

Appalachian Chorale

Live from Rosen Concert Hall at 8 p.m., the Appalachian Chorale presents their spring concert titled “With Music: a Journey Through Sound and Spirit.” The concert will include various works by composers within the Hayes School of Music, as well as feature poetry and spoken word by App State professors. 

 

Wednesday, April 16

Environmental Justice Celebration Day at FARM Cafe

Hosted by the Office of Sustainability & Energy Management, the Department of Sustainable Development and the Center for Appalachian Studies, FARM Cafe presents this collaborative learning experience. In collaboration with “Our Movement Starts Here,” community members can experience food and conversation from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.  

 

Thursday, April 17

Cherry Blossom Festival

In the student union solarium, the Japanese Culture Club is hosting its 2025 Cherry Blossom Festival from 4-7 p.m. With free food, crafts and live performances, the Japanese Culture Club invites everyone to celebrate the vibrant start of springtime in the High Country. 

 

Friday, April 18

Bike Adjustments: Bike App Clinic 

University Recreation is hosting a bike repair and adjustment crash course on Sanford Mall from noon to 2 p.m. From mechanical disc brakes to canti-levers, ride your bike over to Sanford Mall to learn more about bike maintenance, safety and repair. 

 

Saturday, April 19

UREC Whitewater River Experience 

With the weather warming up, the outdoors are calling to any adventurous individual seeking a little extra vitamin D. Hosted by App State’s UREC, this excursion will provide you with food, gear and a thrilling experience from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. 

 

Spring Vendor Market

Lily’s Snack Bar is hosting local artists to share their original art from 1-6 p.m. This free event will include various mediums of art, including prints, photographs, handmade clothing, jewelry and ceramics. All will be available for viewing or purchase.

Donate to The Appalachian
$7400
$10000
Contributed
Our Goal

We hope you appreciate this article! Before you move on, our student staff wanted to ask if you would consider supporting The Appalachian's award-winning journalism. We are celebrating our 90th anniversary of The Appalachian in October 2024!

We receive funding from the university, which helps us to compensate our students for the work they do for The Appalachian. However, the bulk of our operational expenses — from printing and website hosting to training and entering our work into competitions — is dependent upon advertising revenue and donations. We cannot exist without the financial and educational support of our fellow departments on campus, our local and regional businesses, and donations of money and time from alumni, parents, subscribers and friends.

Our journalism is produced to serve the public interest, both on campus and within the community. From anywhere in the world, readers can access our paywall-free journalism, through our website, through our email newsletter, and through our social media channels. Our supporters help to keep us editorially independent, user-friendly, and accessible to everyone.

If you can, please consider supporting us with a financial gift from $10. We appreciate your consideration and support of student journalism at Appalachian State University. If you prefer to make a tax-deductible donation, or if you would prefer to make a recurring monthly gift, please give to The Appalachian Student News Fund through the university here: https://www.givecampus.com/campaigns/54088/donations/new?designation_id=faa93386&

About the Contributors
Owen Marcellino
Owen Marcellino, Reporter
Owen Marcellino (he/him) is a junior music industry studies major with a concentration in marketing and promotion. Originally from Raleigh, NC this is his first year writing for The Appalachian.
Rian Hughes
Rian Hughes, Graphics Editor
Rian Hughes (they/she) is a senior from Wake Forest, NC. They are a Graphic Communications Management major with a concentration in Cross-Media Production and a minor in Studio Art. This is their third year designing for The Appalachian.
