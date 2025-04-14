App at a glance: April 14-20

Monday, April 14

Build-your-own terrarium

Celebrating springtime in the High Country, APPS is hosting a build-your-own terrarium activity in the Plemmons Student Union from 1-3 p.m. Located in Three Top Mountain, room 169, students and community members can unleash their green thumb and create their own ecosystem.

Tuesday, April 15

Creative Coping – Drop in Expressive Arts

The counseling and psychological service center at App State is hosting its weekly drop-in art session from 1-3 p.m. in room 137A of the student union. This activity aims to help students relax and de-stress while crafting a community around free expression.

Appalachian Chorale

Live from Rosen Concert Hall at 8 p.m., the Appalachian Chorale presents their spring concert titled “With Music: a Journey Through Sound and Spirit.” The concert will include various works by composers within the Hayes School of Music, as well as feature poetry and spoken word by App State professors.

Wednesday, April 16

Environmental Justice Celebration Day at FARM Cafe

Hosted by the Office of Sustainability & Energy Management, the Department of Sustainable Development and the Center for Appalachian Studies, FARM Cafe presents this collaborative learning experience. In collaboration with “Our Movement Starts Here,” community members can experience food and conversation from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Thursday, April 17

Cherry Blossom Festival

In the student union solarium, the Japanese Culture Club is hosting its 2025 Cherry Blossom Festival from 4-7 p.m. With free food, crafts and live performances, the Japanese Culture Club invites everyone to celebrate the vibrant start of springtime in the High Country.

Friday, April 18

Bike Adjustments: Bike App Clinic

University Recreation is hosting a bike repair and adjustment crash course on Sanford Mall from noon to 2 p.m. From mechanical disc brakes to canti-levers, ride your bike over to Sanford Mall to learn more about bike maintenance, safety and repair.

Saturday, April 19

UREC Whitewater River Experience

With the weather warming up, the outdoors are calling to any adventurous individual seeking a little extra vitamin D. Hosted by App State’s UREC, this excursion will provide you with food, gear and a thrilling experience from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Spring Vendor Market