App at a glance: April 7-13

Tuesday, April 8

Movie on the Mall: Wicked

APPS and Campus Activities are hosting a showing of the 2024 film “Wicked.” Snacks will be provided, and the first 50 attendees will receive a free APPS blanket. The event will be on Sanford Mall from 7-10 p.m.

App State baseball vs. Western Carolina

The Mountaineers baseball team will compete against the Western Carolina Catamounts at Beaver Field in the Jim and Bettie Smith Stadium. The game begins at 6 p.m.

Wednesday, April 9

Coffeehouse: YSA

Hosted by APPS and Campus Activities, a live set featuring YSA will take place at Crossroads Coffee House from 3:30 to 5 p.m. YSA is an artist, producer, singer and songwriter who produces music from her home in Nashville, Tennessee. Their music has been featured on Netflix, Hulu and ABC.

Thursday, April 10

Labyrinth Walk

Join Wellness and Prevention Services for the Labyrinth Walk and a guided meditation at Sanford Mall from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. The event is recognizing Sexual Assault Awareness Month.

Visiting Writers Series

Writer, poet, artist and educator Lillian-Yvonne Bertram is coming to App State for a craft talk and a reading as a segment of the Hughlene Bostian Frank Visiting Writers Series. The craft talk will be from 3:30 to 4:45 p.m., and the reading will be from 6-7:30 p.m. Both events will take place in the student union in room 201B.

Live at the Solarium

Will Chapman and the Rhythm Section, Your Friends and Skydivers are performing live at the Summit Trail Solarium. Doors open at 6:30 p.m., and the show is from 7-10 p.m.

Friday, April 11

Music, Dance, and Performance Art: Improvisations on 20th-Century Movements

Hosted by Hayes School of Music, College of Fine and Applied Arts and the Turchin Center for the Visual Arts, App State musicians and dancers will improvise performance art representing 20th century movements. The recital will feature overviews of the art styles, improvised performances and a Q&A. The event will take place in the Turchin Center from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m.

Saturday, April 12

Battle at the Rock

Hosted by App State, Battle at the Rock is the annual, free-admission spring football game. This intrasquad scrimmage will begin at 1 p.m. at Kidd Brewer Stadium.

Marcus King Band

The Schaefer Center for the Performing Arts is hosting the Grammy-nominated Marcus King Band, an artist from Greenville, South Carolina, from 7:30 to 10:30 p.m.

Sunday, April 13

Appalachian State Fencing 125th Anniversary Tournament

The Fencing Club is hosting its 125th-anniversary celebration tournament featuring three events with 24 fencers able to participate in each. Both club members and outside fencers are welcome. The tournament is a United States Fencing Association-sanctioned event, and it will be held in the Varsity Gym from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.