App at a glance: Jan. 13-19

Monday, Jan. 13
Frost Festival with Black Student Association
Join the Black Student Association in celebrating the winter season with Frost Festival, a way to unwind after the first day of classes. There will be winter themed activities, food, drinks and a “How many snowballs do you see?” contest with a prize. The event is in Plemmons Student Union room 137C from 7-8 p.m.
Wednesday, Jan. 15
Vision Board Workshop
Envision your best 2025 with a vision board interactive workshop with Andi Gelsthorpe, the owner of Woven Roots Consulting, a consulting service that prioritizes self-improvement, hosted by the Orchesis Alliance. The event is in Reich College of Education room 301 from 6-8 p.m. The event registration is full, but a waitlist is available for students to join.
Thursday, Jan. 16
Guitarist Patrick Lui Performance
Hayes School of Music is hosting Patrick Lui for a night of 20th century Spanish music in Schaffel Recital Hall from 8-9 p.m. Lui is known for his “fiery performances and poetic lyricism” and is a lecturer, clinician and adjudicator. The event is free for all who attend.
Friday, Jan. 17
Jones House hosts Tim Stafford and Thomm Jutz
Sing along with Bluegrass Music Association award-winning artists Tim Stafford and Thomm Jutz at the Jones House Cultural Center starting at 7:30 p.m. Reservations are required for the show and can be made either by calling 828-268-6280 or emailing brandon.holder@townofboone.net.
Saturday, Jan. 18
Contra Dance at the American Legion Hall
Venture out of Boone for a night and travel to neighboring Blowing Rock, where you and a friend can dance your troubles away. The Contra dance is from 7-10 p.m., but if you are new to the style then there is a New Dancer Workshop at 6:30 p.m. Admission is $10-20 depending on if you pay in cash or by check.