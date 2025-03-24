App at a glance: March 24-30

Monday, March 24

Wellness BINGO

Join Wellness and Prevention Services and Mountaineer Recovery Community for a night of BINGO. This event is meant to provide an opportunity to learn more about recovery, wellness and self-care, and will be in the Plemmons Student Union room 413 from 5:30 to 7 p.m.

Tuesday, March 25

CLIO TALKS: “Supporting Immigrants & Their Families in the Classroom” with Carrie Afanador

The Department of History will host another CLIO TALK, this time with Carrie Afanador, the former coordinator for field experiences in Reich College of Education. The talk will discuss ways to support immigrant students and their families for future teachers in Anne Belk Hall room 240 from 5-6 p.m.

Open Mic Night: Celebrating Women’s Voices

Come to Open Mic Night hosted by App States Women’s Resource Center, Center for Student Success and Community and Henderson Springs LGBTQ+ Resource Center. They invite all voices to be heard in all forms of expression in Crossroads from 6-9 p.m.

Appalachian Symphony Band and Wind Ensemble: DANCE!

Hayes School of Music will host DANCE! in the Schaefer Center for the Performing Arts from 8 to 9:30 p.m. Music will be composed by Julie Giroux, Samuel Hazo, Leonard Bernstein, Johann Halvorsen and App State’s Katahj Copley with many accompanying dancers performing as well.

Wednesday, March 26

Tote Bag Painting

From 2-4 p.m. on Sanford Mall, the Rotaract Club is hosting a tote bag painting session. Each bag will cost $5 and all proceeds will go toward the building and moving of homemade cat shelters around the Boone community.

Coffeehouse: Posey Royale

APPS will host a Crossroads coffeehouse show from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m., this time with a live performance by Posey Royale. They are an ensemble that reimagines the 1920s-1940s era orchestra arrangements and combines them with the swing era.

Earth’s Next Chapter: Promoting Climate Stories

Hosted by Reich College of Education in the lower level of Belk Library in room 024 from 7:15 to 8:30 p.m., this event will look into climate action through literature and encourage all attendees to have deep conversations and thoughts about conservation through various collaborative art activities.

Thursday, March 27

Hughlene Bostian Frank Visiting Writers Series: Juliet Escoria and Scott McClanahan

The College of Arts and Sciences hosts another night in the visiting writers series with a craft talk from 3:30 to 4:45 p.m. in the Plemmons Student Union in room 201B and a reading from 6 to 7:30 p.m. in Belk Library room 114. Juliet Escoria, author of “You Are the Snake,” “Witch Hunt & Black Cloud,” and “Juliet the Maniac,” and Scott McClanan, author of “Crapalachia: A Biography of Place,” “Hill William” and “The Sarah Book,” are the visitors for this event.

“Beyond Borders” with Authors Li Kotomi and Yang Yi

The College of Arts and Sciences will host an online meeting from 6 to 7:30 p.m. as a part of the 2025 Department of Languages, Literatures and Cultures Symposium. This meeting will feature Li Kotomi and Yang Yi both winners of the coveted Akutagawa Prize, one of Japan’s most prestigious literary awards. They will discuss their works and how they explore the themes of identity, migration and linguistic displacement.

“Killers of the Flower Moon” Film Screening

Walker College of Business will have a screening of “Killers of the Flower Moon” in Greenbriar Theater from 5 to 8:30 p.m. This movie is a film adaptation of the book with the same title by David Grann, based on real-life events of the serial murders of the Osage Nation in 1920s Oklahoma.

Live at Schaefer: Leon Thomas

APPS is hosting Leon Thomas from 7-10 p.m. in the Schaefer Center for the Performing Arts with an opening number by local band Satellite Dog. Thomas is a Grammy award-winning artist known for his hip-hop hits and his acting role as Andre in the Nickelodeon series “Victorious.” Tickets are being sold at $15 for students or $20 for the public.

Friday, March 28

Education Career Fair – Spring 2025

The Career Development Center is putting on a career fair for students looking to pursue education as a career in the Holmes Convocation Center from 12 to 2:30 p.m. There will be many opportunities for students and alumni to connect with possible employers and network with other resources for future career opportunities.

Handmade Market

APPS is hosting its handmade market from 5-7 p.m. in the International Hallway of the student union. This event will feature a wide variety of vendors and items for sale by local talents.

GuitarFest 2025

Hayes School of Music is holding the 28th annual GuitarFest event from Friday to Sunday at Broyhill Music Center. This event is a festival supporting classical guitarists, offering an orchestra, masterclass and recitals by many guitar-playing celebrities. Admission is free for App State students.

Sunday, March 30

ASA Asian Fest