The Appalachian
App at a glance: March 24-30

Mady Helt, Reporter
March 24, 2025
Rian Hughes

Monday, March 24

Wellness BINGO 

Join Wellness and Prevention Services and Mountaineer Recovery Community for a night of BINGO. This event is meant to provide an opportunity to learn more about recovery, wellness and self-care, and will be in the Plemmons Student Union room 413 from 5:30 to 7 p.m.

Tuesday, March 25 

CLIO TALKS: “Supporting Immigrants & Their Families in the Classroom” with Carrie Afanador

The Department of History will host another CLIO TALK, this time with Carrie Afanador, the former coordinator for field experiences in Reich College of Education. The talk will discuss ways to support immigrant students and their families for future teachers in Anne Belk Hall room 240 from 5-6 p.m. 

Open Mic Night: Celebrating Women’s Voices 

Come to Open Mic Night hosted by App States Women’s Resource Center, Center for Student Success and Community and Henderson Springs LGBTQ+ Resource Center. They invite all voices to be heard in all forms of expression in Crossroads from 6-9 p.m. 

Appalachian Symphony Band and Wind Ensemble: DANCE!

Hayes School of Music will host DANCE! in the Schaefer Center for the Performing Arts from 8 to 9:30 p.m. Music will be composed by Julie Giroux, Samuel Hazo, Leonard Bernstein, Johann Halvorsen and App State’s Katahj Copley with many accompanying dancers performing as well.

Wednesday, March 26 

Tote Bag Painting 

From 2-4 p.m. on Sanford Mall, the Rotaract Club is hosting a tote bag painting session. Each bag will cost $5 and all proceeds will go toward the building and moving of homemade cat shelters around the Boone community. 

Coffeehouse: Posey Royale 

APPS will host a Crossroads coffeehouse show from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m., this time with a live performance by Posey Royale. They are an ensemble that reimagines the 1920s-1940s era orchestra arrangements and combines them with the swing era. 

Earth’s Next Chapter: Promoting Climate Stories

Hosted by Reich College of Education in the lower level of Belk Library in room 024 from 7:15 to 8:30 p.m., this event will look into climate action through literature and encourage all attendees to have deep conversations and thoughts about conservation through various collaborative art activities.

Thursday, March 27

Hughlene Bostian Frank Visiting Writers Series: Juliet Escoria and Scott McClanahan 

The College of Arts and Sciences hosts another night in the visiting writers series with a craft talk from 3:30 to 4:45 p.m. in the Plemmons Student Union in room 201B and a reading from 6 to 7:30 p.m. in Belk Library room 114. Juliet Escoria, author of “You Are the Snake,” “Witch Hunt & Black Cloud,” and “Juliet the Maniac,” and Scott McClanan, author of  “Crapalachia: A Biography of Place,” “Hill William” and “The Sarah Book,” are the visitors for this event. 

“Beyond Borders” with Authors Li Kotomi and Yang Yi

The College of Arts and Sciences will host an online meeting from 6 to 7:30 p.m. as a part of the 2025 Department of Languages, Literatures and Cultures Symposium. This meeting will feature Li Kotomi and Yang Yi both winners of the coveted Akutagawa Prize, one of Japan’s most prestigious literary awards. They will discuss their works and how they explore the themes of identity, migration and linguistic displacement. 

“Killers of the Flower Moon” Film Screening 

Walker College of Business will have a screening of “Killers of the Flower Moon” in Greenbriar Theater from 5 to 8:30 p.m. This movie is a film adaptation of the book with the same title by David Grann, based on real-life events of the serial murders of the Osage Nation in 1920s Oklahoma. 

Live at Schaefer: Leon Thomas

APPS is hosting Leon Thomas from 7-10 p.m. in the Schaefer Center for the Performing Arts with an opening number by local band Satellite Dog. Thomas is a Grammy award-winning artist known for his hip-hop hits and his acting role as Andre in the Nickelodeon series “Victorious.” Tickets are being sold at $15 for students or $20 for the public.

Friday, March 28 

Education Career Fair – Spring 2025

The Career Development Center is putting on a career fair for students looking to pursue education as a career in the Holmes Convocation Center from 12 to 2:30 p.m. There will be many opportunities for students and alumni to connect with possible employers and network with other resources for future career opportunities.

Handmade Market 

APPS is hosting its handmade market from 5-7 p.m. in the International Hallway of the student union. This event will feature a wide variety of vendors and items for sale by local talents. 

GuitarFest 2025

Hayes School of Music is holding the 28th annual GuitarFest event from Friday to Sunday at Broyhill Music Center. This event is a festival supporting classical guitarists, offering an orchestra, masterclass and recitals by many guitar-playing celebrities. Admission is free for App State students. 

Sunday, March 30

ASA Asian Fest

The Asian Student Association is hosting Asian Fest from 6-9 p.m. in the student union Parkway Ballroom room 420. This event will involve a fashion show representing traditional Asian cultures with dinner and performances.

Donate to The Appalachian
$6871
$10000
Contributed
Our Goal

We hope you appreciate this article! Before you move on, our student staff wanted to ask if you would consider supporting The Appalachian's award-winning journalism. We are celebrating our 90th anniversary of The Appalachian in October 2024!

We receive funding from the university, which helps us to compensate our students for the work they do for The Appalachian. However, the bulk of our operational expenses — from printing and website hosting to training and entering our work into competitions — is dependent upon advertising revenue and donations. We cannot exist without the financial and educational support of our fellow departments on campus, our local and regional businesses, and donations of money and time from alumni, parents, subscribers and friends.

Our journalism is produced to serve the public interest, both on campus and within the community. From anywhere in the world, readers can access our paywall-free journalism, through our website, through our email newsletter, and through our social media channels. Our supporters help to keep us editorially independent, user-friendly, and accessible to everyone.

If you can, please consider supporting us with a financial gift from $10. We appreciate your consideration and support of student journalism at Appalachian State University. If you prefer to make a tax-deductible donation, or if you would prefer to make a recurring monthly gift, please give to The Appalachian Student News Fund through the university here: https://www.givecampus.com/campaigns/54088/donations/new?designation_id=faa93386&

About the Contributors
Mady Helt
Mady Helt, Reporter
Mady Helt (she/her) is a freshman in Biology, from Jacksonville, N.C. This is her first year at The Appalachian, you can find her featured on both the Photo Desk and the Arts and Culture Department.
Rian Hughes
Rian Hughes, Graphics Editor
Rian Hughes (they/she) is a senior from Wake Forest, NC. They are a Graphic Communications Management major with a concentration in Cross-Media Production and a minor in Studio Art. This is their third year designing for The Appalachian.
