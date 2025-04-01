App at a glance: March 31 – April 6

Monday, March 31

Food for Thought and Climate Action: SGA and QEP Luncheon

The Student Government Association invites students, faculty and others to attend the “Food for Thought and Climate Action: SGA and QEP luncheon,” which offers a free lunch from noon to 2 p.m. in the Plemmons Student Union Parkway Ballroom. The event is about learning what people can do locally to address the global impacts of climate change and will feature a panel of “climate action leaders.”

Tuesday, April 1

Spring Closet Clean-Out

The Office of Sustainability, Wellness and Prevention Services and University Housing are hosting Spring Closet Clean-Out, on Sanford Mall 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. People can bring in items to trade and look at the clothing from the Mountaineer Free Store. This event helps students keep their wardrobes updated, prevent waste and learn about available resources on campus.

Ghost Tours

Hosted by APPS and Campus Activities, the ghost tour event will kick off at 6 p.m. on Sanford Mall, where students can listen to Appalachian folklore stories around a campfire with s’mores. Following the campfire, a walking ghost tour of campus will begin at 8 p.m.

“Tommy Boy” Screening

The Appalachian Theatre of the High Country is hosting a screening of the film “Tommy Boy (1995).” Doors open at 5:30 p.m., and the screening starts at 6 p.m. General admission tickets are $6.

Wednesday, April 2

The High Country Young Professionals

Boone Area Chamber of Commerce is hosting The High Country Young Professionals for a business networking event from 5-7 p.m. at SouthEnd Brewing Co. Attendees can try some local brews, make new friends, participate in a raffle and listen to live music. The event is free, though donations are appreciated. Participants must register their whole party, and businesses don’t have to be a chamber of commerce member to participate. These events are exclusive to young professionals under the age of 40.

“Pickin’ Apart Bartók: How to Hear Folk Sounds in Classical Music”

Organized by High Country Humanities and supported by a grant from the North Carolina Humanities, “Pickin’ Apart Bartók: How to Hear Folk Sounds in Classical Music” will be presented from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at the Jones House Cultural Center. The guest speakers include Mark Freed, Jacob Kopcienski and Trevor McKenzie. The event is free and open to the public.

Thursday, April 3

Ashes and Arrows

Presented by the Mast Store Americana Music Series, dynamic country and rock band Ashes and Arrows will play at the Appalachian Theatre starting at 7:30 pm. Student tickets are $15, other tickets range from $22 to $28. The band was recently on “America’s Got Talent.” The band has roots in both Asheville and the Southern Alps of Arrowtown, New Zealand, and draws inspiration from bands like Judah & the Lion, The Avett Brothers and NEEDTOBREATHE.

Boone Creek Clean Up

The Office of Sustainability is hosting the Boone Creek Clean Up, from 1-3 p.m. behind Appalachian Mountain Brewery at Boone Creek. Participants can help pick up trash and take care of local ecosystems and the community.

Flourishing Futures? Children, Families and Communities in the Polycrisis

The Reich College of Education and Child Advocacy Club presents “Flourishing Futures? Children, Families, and Communities in the Polycrisis,” a lecture by Joe Walters about interconnected crises, cultural, social and economic challenges. The lecture will run from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. and is free and open to the public.

Friday, April 4

Boone Earth Film Fest

Presented by the Town of Boone, the third annual Boone Earth Film Fest will be at the Appalachian Theatre from 3-10 p.m. The film festival is a part of the Earth First Friday in town. The free festival encourages visitors and residents to advocate for and take action against climate change. The festival features short-form documentary films and a panel discussion with experts and filmmakers. Each film highlights a different ecological impact from climate change.

Saturday, April 5

The Coffee Buzz 5k

The 13th Annual Coffee Buzz 5K will begin its check-in at 9 a.m. and the 5K run will start at 10 a.m. from Durham Park just off of Rivers Street. Proceeds will go toward the Landon Hill Memorial Scholarship which funds student study abroad experiences in honor of Landon Hill, an International Appalachian member who died in 2011 after studying abroad in Spain. There is also a virtual option: donate $25, receive a running bib and run the 5K on your own, wherever one may be.

Farmers’ Market Opening Day

Watauga County Farmers’ Market will open for their 52nd season on April 5. Visit the Daniel Boone Park at the top of Horn in the West Drive every Saturday from 8 a.m. to noon for fresh produce, local food and community.

Boonerang Battle of the Bands

Appalachian Mountain Brewery is hosting Battle of the Bands from 6-9 p.m. at Appalachian Mountain Brewery. The band lineup includes The Hourglass Kids, Your Friends and The Weasels. Participants can grab a beer and vote on their favorite band.

Sunday, April 6

APO’s Assassins