App at a glance: Nov. 3-8

Monday, Nov. 3

Math Club Meeting

For those who love equations and square roots — or free pizza and games — stop by room 309 of Walker Hall from 6:30-8 p.m. for the Appalachian State Math Club’s biweekly meeting.

Tuesday, Nov. 4

Transfer Tuesday: Board Game Night

Transfer students are welcome to stop by the Transfer Student Center, located in Mountain Laurel Hall, from 7-8:30 p.m. for an evening of community, snacks and games. The games played will include “Codenames,” “Taboo” and “Scattergories,” among others. Attendees are also encouraged to bring their own games.

Wednesday, Nov. 5

Vet Tech Speaker Series: Backyard Chickens

Hosted by the College of Arts and Sciences on Zoom from 10-11 a.m., veterinary technician and lecturer Ann Wortinger will discuss the process of raising chickens at home. From crafting the perfect coop to cultivating a consistent supply of eggs, Wortinger will walk viewers through every step of the process.

Appalachian Apparators Quadball Practice

Whether beginner or pro, anyone is welcome to join the Appalachian State Apparators for Quadball practice at 6 p.m. Practice is held at the field between Chapell Wilson Hall and Belk Library & Information Commons. Inspired by Quidditch from the “Harry Potter” series, Quadball is a full-contact, mixed-gender sport that combines elements of rugby, basketball, and dodgeball.

Thursday, Nov. 6

App State Football vs Georgia Southern

The Georgia Southern University Eagles will be traveling to Kidd Brewer Stadium to take on the Mountaineers for a Thursday-night showdown. Kickoff is slated for 7:30 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 7

Good Will Hunting at Greenbriar Theatre

From 5-10 p.m., the Appalachian Popular Programming Society will be hosting two screenings of “Good Will Hunting” at the Greenbriar Theatre in Plemmons Student Union. The first screening will be at 5 p.m. and the second at 8 p.m. Doors will open 30 minutes before each showing.

ARTtalk: Jake Eshelman: Telling of the Bees

From 5-6 p.m. at the Turchin Center for the Visual Arts, writer, visual researcher and photo-based artist Jake Eshelman will discuss his research on the relationship between bees and humans.

Saturday, Nov. 8

Shrek – The Musical

The Appalachian Musical Theatre Club presents two performances of “Shrek the Musical” at the Appalachian Theatre of the High Country. The first performance will be at 2 p.m. and the second at 7 p.m. All ages are welcome, and seating is reserved. Tickets are $20 for adults, $18 for seniors and $16 for students. Doors will open 30 minutes before the shows start.