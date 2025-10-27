App at a glance: Oct. 27-Nov. 1

Monday, Oct. 27

Illume Boutique

Sigma Alpha Omega will host a pop-up event with an alumni sister who owns Illume Boutique from 10-11 a.m. in Plemmons Student Union. They will sell clothes and accessories to raise money for Teal Diva, an organization that supports those impacted by gynecologic cancer.

Boone Local Politics Panel

The App State Young People’s Alliance will host a political panel featuring guest speakers who will answer student questions about issues affecting Boone and Watauga County. This panel will be held in the Student Union from 5-6 p.m. and is an opportunity for students to learn more about the political atmosphere surrounding them.

Tuesday, Oct. 28

Free Store Road Show

Sustainability and Energy Management will host a free store on Sanford Mall from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Attendees can pick out clothes or donate their old ones. This event aims to teach participants how to help their local community and the environment.

Wednesday, Oct. 29

Walk the Walk & Talk the Talk: Communicating with Others – PEAK Workshop

The Student Learning Center is hosting a workshop to help students integrate into their professional careers. This workshop will cover how to effectively communicate with professors and other students, both inside and outside of the classroom. This workshop will be held in room 143 of DD Dougherty from 5-6 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 30

Nightmare on UREC St.

The night before Halloween, University Recreation is hosting an event with several Halloween contests and activities from 6-9 p.m in the Student Recreation Center. This includes dodgeball and basketball competitions, both of which require pre-registration, and games such as bingo and Jackbox for all to participate in. They will also host Halloween-themed fitness classes and a costume contest to celebrate the spooky season.

Live in the Solarium Halloween Show

The Appalachian Popular Programming Society and Campus Activities are hosting a live show in the Summit Trail Solarium from 7-10 p.m. In addition to live music, the organizers will hand out free candy. The performers include REVERI3, bittersuite and Girl Brutal.

Friday, Oct. 31

Halloween One-Shot Night

On the night of Halloween, Dungeons & Dragons 4 All is hosting a one-shot night from 6-9 p.m. in room 226 of the Student Union. A one-shot Dungeons & Dragons session plays out the entire story in one sitting. Everyone is welcome, and costumes are encouraged.

Saturday, Nov. 1

Cendrillon & Le Docteur Miracle

On Oct. 30 and Nov. 1, Appalachian Opera Theatre is presenting a double bill show. It will be held at the Appalachian Theatre of the High Country at 7:30 p.m., and doors open at 6 p.m. Tickets need to be reserved, costing $10 for students and $15 for adults. The Opera will be performing Cendrillon by Pauline Viardot and Le Docteur Miracle by Georges Bizet.