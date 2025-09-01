App at a glance: Sep. 1-6

Monday, Sept. 1

Labor Day

Tuesday, Sept. 2

Drop-In Artmaking

For all artists and creative spirits, the Turchin Center for the Visual Arts, located on King Street, is hosting a drop-in artmaking workshop from 3-5 p.m. All supplies will be provided.

Free Store Road Show

Help prevent landfill waste and celebrate Earth Month by visiting the Free Store Road Show between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. The event will be held on Sanford Mall or the International Hallway of Plemmons Student Union, depending on the weather.

Wednesday, Sept. 3

Take Control of Procrastination (Time Management) – PEAK Workshop

For those struggling to find time after getting back into a packed college schedule, the Take Control of Procrastination workshop is a useful resource. This workshop will teach time management habits and tips to overcome procrastination. It will be held in the lower level of DD Dougherty from 5-6 p.m.

SD Garden Workday

For anyone with a green thumb, the Appalachian State University Gardening Club is hosting their weekly SD Garden Workday from 3:30-5 p.m. at the Sustainable Development Civic Garden, located outside the Living Learning Center. No prior gardening experience is required, and gloves will be provided for those without gardening equipment.

Thursday, Sept. 4

Foxfire: Blacksmithing

Hosted by APPS, professional artist and blacksmith John Winer will bring the forge and anvil to Sanford Mall. Winer will be hosting a live blacksmithing demonstration from 3-5 p.m.

Live! On Sanford

For anyone interested in diving into the local music scene, keep an ear out for local bands blush!, Housecat! and Saturdaze, who will be playing a free show on Sanford Mall starting at 7 p.m. For those who need disability accommodation for the event, contact the Office of Disability Resources.

Friday, Sept. 5

Game On! at Rivers Street Cafe

Anyone is welcome to Game On! From controllers to cards, all forms of games and food will be provided at Rivers Street Cafe, Upper Central Dining Hall, from 6-9 p.m. Students can swipe in with their AppCard if they have a meal plan, while others without a meal plan can purchase meals for $12.25. Participants are welcome to bring their own games.

Appalfest

Celebrate the beginning of fall by visiting Sanford Mall from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. for Appalfest. Kicking off the start of Parents Weekend, the annual event will feature free food, inflatables and more.

Saturday, Sept. 6

Lindenwood Lions vs. App State Mountainers

To any sports fans or those who just enjoy a good time, get a pair of black and gold bibs on and head to Kidd Brewer Stadium. The Mountaineers are taking on the Lindenwood Lions for their home season opener. Kickoff is at 3:30 p.m.